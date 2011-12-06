LONDON Miner European Goldfields EGUq.L EUG.TO said on Tuesday it had received preliminary approaches from unnamed third parties about a potential deal, after a news report revived speculation of takeover interest and sent its shares 16 percent higher.

"No formal offers have been received and there can be no assurances that any transaction will result from any of these approaches," the company said in its statement.

European Goldfields has long been seen as a potential target for rivals, particularly after it received a much-delayed Greek mining permit that could turn it into a mid-tier miner and Europe's largest primary gold producer.

Canadian group Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO) has been named as one of the natural predators as it already has two operating mines in Turkey. An industry source said in July that a previous approach from Eldorado had reached boardroom level.

Sky News, however, rekindled investor hopes of a bid, with an unsourced report that Eldorado had approached European Goldfields about an outright takeover.

A source close to the situation told Reuters that Eldorado was only one of several parties to have approached European Goldfields and that no negotiations were underway.

European Goldfields shares closed up 15.9 percent in London at 763 pence, valuing the group at 1.4 billion pounds.

