The progress at last week's European Union summit will likely improve the outlook for European equities, Morgan Stanley said, upgrading the sector a notch to "neutral."

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy last Thursday announced a deal in principle to stimulate infrastructure investment and give more capital to the EU's soft-lending arm, the European Investment Bank.

"We do believe ... the risk-reward of investing in European equities has improved, albeit perhaps more in terms of lower risks than higher rewards per se," analysts led by Graham Secker wrote in a note to clients.

Last week's actions potentially improve the solvency of some of Europe's weakest parties even if they don't change the long-term solvency outlook of the entire bloc, the analysts said.

However, the brokerage said it does not expect the summit to improve European corporate earnings, estimates for which have been falling for 11 consecutive weeks.

"Despite the apparent progress made at last week's summit we believe the investment landscape in Europe remains uncertain and opaque and we are certainly unwilling to sound the 'all clear' even if downside risks have been reduced," Morgan Stanley said.

The brokerage upgraded the European insurance sector to "overweight" and the financial sector to "neutral." It downgraded the consumer staples sector to "underweight," citing record-high valuations and relatively high earnings growth.

The Stoxx 600 European banks .SX7P, insurance .SXIP and optimized consumer staples .SCOST indices were up more than 1 percent at 1345 GMT.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)