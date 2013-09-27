LONDON Eurostar, the operator of the Channel Tunnel passenger train service, said on Friday it was launching a new route between London and Amsterdam that will begin in December 2016.

The high-speed train service said it had reached an agreement with the Dutch railways to launch the service, which is expected to have a journey time of around four hours.

Eurostar said it plans to run two services a day between the two cities. The route will run via Brussels to Amsterdam stopping at Antwerp, Rotterdam, Schiphol Airport and Amsterdam Centraal.

"The Eurostar service will feature its new e320 trains which will be interoperable and will be compatible with the Dutch high-speed signalling systems," it said in a statement.

Established in 1994, Eurostar's service already links London's St Pancras International with Paris and Brussels.

Earlier on Friday, tunnel operator Eurotunnel said France and Britain plan to reject the European Commission's request to lower charges for passenger and freight trains using the Channel Tunnel.

