PARIS France and Britain plan to reject the European Commission's request to lower charges for passenger and freight trains using the Channel Tunnel, the CEO of operator Eurotunnel (GETP.PA) said on Friday.

In June, the Commission gave both countries two months to respond to a request to lower the fees or face possible court action. It said excessively high track-access charges resulted in higher ticket prices for passengers of the Eurostar service linking London with Paris and Brussels.

"I met both ministers in person a couple of hours ago and they told me that both France and Britain would jointly reject the EU's request," Jacques Gounon said.

The French transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for Britain's Department for Transport said it could not immediately comment on the news.

Tunnel operator Eurotunnel GETP.PA charges a one-way reservation fee of 4,320 euros ($5,800) for Eurostar trains and 16.60 euros per passenger.

A spokeswoman for the Commission said in June that partly as a result of the high charges, 43 percent of the tunnel's capacity was not used. EU officials said the charges should be roughly half the amount to double the amount of daily freight trains and make up the difference.

Under EU law, rail companies are only allowed to charge fees consistent with the amount of wear caused by a train journey.

But a Commission investigation found operators of the Channel Tunnel were charging more than necessary and using the income to subsidise the operator's car shuttle service, which does not pay such charges.

