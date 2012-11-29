Workers are suspended from ropes as they paint the Eurotunnel logo at the entrance of the channel tunnel in Coquelles December 1, 2010 as Eurotunnel celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Channel Tunnel breakthrough. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Traffic through the tunnel between France and Britain was halted for two hours on Thursday after a freight train overheated, a Eurotunnel spokesman said.

The train, which was travelling from Britain to France, was diverted to the emergency siding around 1300 GMT after smoke detection alarms went off at the French side of the tunnel.

"All traffic in that tunnel - the north one - was suspended but services are now being re-established and will be back to normal shortly," spokesman John Keefe said in a statement.

There were no injuries and all those on board the carriage were evacuated safely, he said.

