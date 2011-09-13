PARIS In a sign of building tensions at the heart of Europe over the deepening euro zone crisis, a Franco-German misunderstanding on Tuesday over the issuing of a statement on Greece caused a wobble across financial markets.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy told his cabinet ministers over breakfast that a Franco-German statement would be issued during the day on Greece, prompting market expectations of some strong words and sending the euro and Greek bank shares soaring.

But in an abrupt turnaround following words from Berlin, Paris backtracked, pulling the plug on a draft statement and denying one had ever been in the works.

The euro promptly slumped versus the dollar and German Bund futures pared their losses.

"A Sarkozy official rejects the reports of a Merkel/Sarkozy initiative. EUR/USD was dumped," a London foreign exchange trader said.

The incident appears to have been down to different communication styles rather than a disagreement in substance.

But it hints at the strain the two nations at the core of the euro zone are under as they struggle to convince distrustful markets and resentful taxpayers that they have the bloc's debt crisis under control.

German government sources said Berlin saw no need to issue a statement on Tuesday, despite renewed talk among euro zone policymakers about a Greek default as the country fails to meet the fiscal goals set in its bailout deal.

Instead, Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel scheduled a conference call for Wednesday with Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou.

Sarkozy and Merkel conferred by telephone on Monday on the euro zone crisis, as fears of a Greek default buffeted markets, the United States voiced its concern and shares in Greece-exposed French banks slid on talk the government might have to give them an injection of capital.

"The president is resolute," a senior French government source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday, one of two sources who said Sarkozy had alerted the cabinet to the planned statement.

"He was in contact with Angela Merkel yesterday to take positions which should be made public today. They are going to take action today."

According to a blog by French daily Le Monde's presidential correspondent Arnaud Parmentier, the statement was to have stated French and German support for their banks and reiterated their commitment to honouring a July 21 accord on increasing the clout of the euro zone's bailout facility.

"There is no need for a reminder of our support for banks," the blog quoted a French presidential adviser as saying.

With Germany's economy far stronger than France's in the wake of the global economic crisis, the ever-assertive Sarkozy has been forced to stand aside in the current euro crisis and let his more austere German counterpart take the lead.

He interrupted his summer holiday last month, however, to summon Merkel to Paris where the pair agreed on far-reaching proposals, unveiled to the media in Sarkozy's trademark showman style, for closer euro zone integration.

The euro hit a session high versus the dollar, European stocks turned positive and Greek banking shares jumped 5 percent on mid-morning speculation that a statement could spell out support to a debt-laden Greece.

After the denial by Paris, the euro fell to $1.3633, down from a session high of $1.3711, later trading at $1.3690.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry and Yann Le Guernigou in Paris and Andreas Rinke in Berlin; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)