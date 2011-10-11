BRATISLAVA A junior party in the Slovak ruling coalition will abstain from a vote on ratification of a plan to boost a euro zone bailout fund that Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said would be tied with a vote of confidence in her cabinet, Martin Poliacik, a deputy for the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party told Reuters.

The decision means the government will lack votes to win the vote scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

If the government falls, the plan to boost the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) can be approved in a repeated ballot with the help of opposition votes.

(Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Jan Lopatka)