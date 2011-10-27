Euro zone leaders said on Thursday they had reached agreement after late-night talks on a comprehensive package of measures to tackle the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

The deal calls for private owners of Greek bonds to accept a 50 percent writedown on their investment. The scope of the new version of the euro zone's rescue fund would be increased substantially and equivalent to about 1 trillion euros.

Following is a selection of quotes from analysts, experts and political figures.

JEREMY FRIESEN, COMMODITY STRATEGIST, SOCIETE GENERALE, HONG KONG

"If they extend the EFSF, that's obviously positive and will reduce some of the risks that we have in the European market. Anything they can do to create consumer power and growth would translate into better commodities prices.

"It will be too optimistic to hope for any quick solution as fiscal issues still need to be dealt with in Greece and Italy, but it looks like the Europeans are treating this seriously.

"In the near term, credit and default risks are being navigated by EFSF. Recession issues could continue to linger and that will weigh on commodities market for a while."

YUSUKE SETA, COMMODITY SALES MANAGER AT NEWEDGE JAPAN "I am a little doubtful about the EU being able to arrange the $1.4 trillion loan. However, the market should be relieved from concern over the debt crisis.

"This could be bullish for commodities and is supported by strong equity markets, but I bet this won't last long."

TILAK DOSHI, HEAD OF ENERGY ECONOMICS, ENERGY STUDIES

INSTITUTE, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE

"I think the fundamental problem is whether the haircut to be imposed on banks that bought Greek bonds at 50 percent is enough.

"Aren't the markets pricing the required haircuts at 60 percent? Who is going to share in the costs of re-capitalising banks? And with increased fire power, the question is whether they can segregate weak euro zone economies such as the PIGS, and whether Italy in particular can come up with credible plans to improve its debt and productivity levels in time."

ONG YI LING, ANALYST AT PHILLIP FUTURES, SINGAPORE

"I think it is a good step in making Greek debt sustainable and reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio to about 120 percent in the years ahead. Investors' optimism and increased risk appetite could result in the rally of risk assets in the short term."

JONATHAN BARRATT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, COMMODITY BROKING

SERVICES IN SYDNEY

"The commodity market is cheering it at the moment but they shouldn't be. Higher commodity prices will make it a lot harder for these economies to try and get out of the problems they're in.

"It's a knee-jerk reaction to buy commodities when the dollar goes down, that's what we're seeing, but in my mind it will eventually defeat the purpose if the dollar continues to weaken."

(Compiled by Asia Desk, Singapore)