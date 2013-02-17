UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
BERLIN European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday the euro zone is in better shape than a year ago thanks to positive budget consolidation efforts in individual countries, the European Union's fiscal pact and ECB actions.
Speaking on German network ARD, Asmussen said the euro zone was in better shape now than a year ago despite the weak growth in the fourth quarter of 2012. He cited in particular Italy prime minister Mario Monti's budget consolidation efforts.
"We're in better shape now than 12 months ago due to several factors," he said. "There was positive steps taken by individual member states, such as the budget consolidation by the Monti government.
"There was also the fiscal pact agreed at the European Union level," he added, referring to the European budget discipline treaty. "And there was also the actions of the ECB that were within our mandate. So we're in better shape even though growth in the fourth quarter was weak."
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Birgit Mitwollen)
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.