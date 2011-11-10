LONDON Austria's foreign minister Michael Spindelegger said on Thursday the euro zone had to stay together to send a signal that it would overcome its problems.

"I think Austria is really in favour of keeping this euro zone as it is, and we have to do a lot to overcome the recent problems," he told an audience at the London School of Economics on a visit to Britain.

He had earlier met his British counterpart William Hague to discuss the future of the currency zone.

European Union sources said that German and French officials had discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the European Union that would involved setting up a more integrated and potentially smaller euro zone.

"I can't confirm that there is really a plan to have a new euro zone," said Spindelegger, whose country is a zone member.

"I am not very much amused about this idea because we have a euro zone with 17 members and we have to stay together just to give the market a strong signal that we will overcome the problems and not create new problems."

