German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a conference on the Euro zone crisis with ESCP Europe business school students at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

FRANKFURT Authorities should not raise false hopes of setting up a euro zone banking supervisor so quickly that it could start operations at the beginning of next year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

"I do not believe that a centralised European banking supervisor is able to begin operations already on January 1, 2013," Schaeuble told a banking conference in Frankfurt. "We should avoid raising expectations that we cannot fulfil."

Schaeuble also repeated the German government's view that the new pan-European supervisor should not regulate all banks, only the most important ones. A banking union is only imaginable after further European integration, Schaeuble added.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)