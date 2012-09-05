Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
FRANKFURT Authorities should not raise false hopes of setting up a euro zone banking supervisor so quickly that it could start operations at the beginning of next year, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"I do not believe that a centralised European banking supervisor is able to begin operations already on January 1, 2013," Schaeuble told a banking conference in Frankfurt. "We should avoid raising expectations that we cannot fulfil."
Schaeuble also repeated the German government's view that the new pan-European supervisor should not regulate all banks, only the most important ones. A banking union is only imaginable after further European integration, Schaeuble added.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.