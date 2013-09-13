VILNIUS The euro zone can set up a single resolution authority for the currency bloc's banks, a top European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, contradicting Germany, which says the current EU treaties are not a sufficient legal base.

"It is our understanding that the opinion of the Council legal services formally confirms that Article 114 is sufficient as a legal base including for establishing a single resolution fund," ECB board member Joerg Asmussen said.

"It is also the view of our legal service at the ECB that Article 114 is indeed a solid and robust legal base. That means we now see a consensus among the legal experts of the Council, the Commission and the ECB and this should enable us to move forward."

EU lawyers said in a legal opinion the next crucial step of the EU banking union can be achieved without a lengthy change of EU law, but Germany says the law - Article 114 - used to justify the move is not sufficient.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)