VILNIUS The euro zone's permanent rescue fund European Stability Mechanism (ESM) could function as a backstop to the planned bank resolution fund - to be filled with money from the bloc's banks - in the transition period, an ECB policymaker said on Friday.

"If for example in the build-up phase of this fund one needs a back stop, this could be in a fiscally neutral way the existing ESM," European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said. The ESM would lend to the not-yet filled fund and would be repaid later once banks have paid in their contributions.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa)