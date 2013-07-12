BERLIN The European Commission is trying to pocket too much power with its proposals on how to salvage or shut failing euro zone banks, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a letter to the EU official in charge of the plans presented this week.

Schaeuble wrote in his letter to Michel Barnier, Commissioner for Internal Market and Services, that the proposal for the Commission to make the final decision on whether to wind down banks was out of step with European Union law.

"The proposal published by the Commission regrettably envisages too high a degree of centralisation with regard to the boundaries of the existing (EU) law," reads the letter, which was seen by Reuters on Friday and is dated July 11.

"The proposal does not match the current legal, political and economic realities and would create major risks," Schaeuble wrote, adding that the transfer of powers to the Commission was not backed by EU treaties.

The Commission on Wednesday presented plans for an agency to salvage or shut troubled banks, in which it would call the final shot. This would be the second of three pillars of the 'banking union' meant to galvanise the response to the euro zone crisis.

Some observers have said Germany is concerned about attempts by the Commission to increase its power vis-a-vis member states and interpret Berlin's slapdown in that context, rather than paying heed to the its many other arguments.

As Europe's biggest country, Germany's support is crucial for the proposal to become law. Sources close to Berlin say the government is confident it could line up enough support from others to shoot down the Commission proposal, if necessary.

Once banking union is fully operational, the hope is that it would end the previously chaotic handling of cross-border bank collapses and would mean that those who take risks pay, rather than taxpayers.

Germany's opposition is no surprise. Schaeuble has long argued that an EU Treaty change is necessary before a resolution agency could get executive clout. He reiterated in the letter that Germany wanted a two-step approach to get there.

The first stage should build on national resolution authorities taking coordinated decisions, with a board at the central level to "ensure quick, effective and coherent decision-making", Schaeuble wrote.

"This approach would not exclude the Commission. To the contrary, I advocate a decisive role for (the Commission) to rigorously apply the State Aid rules as minimum standards, and to protect taxpayers' interests," read the letter.

Phase two would require a treaty revision and a more centralised solution, Schaeuble wrote.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Annika Breidthardt, writing by Annika Breidthardt, editing by Stephen Brown, Ron Askew)