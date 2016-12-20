Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
FRANKFURT Europe's banking troubles are limited but the broader issue is weak profitability and an excessive number of banks, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said in a newspaper interview.
"There is hence a need for consolidation in the banking sector," Praet, who sits on the ECB's Executive Board told Dutch newspaper Telegraaf. "I definitely think that we must have pan-European banks. That means that, in the event of a national economic shock, banks are not overexposed to any one country."
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.