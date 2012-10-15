MEXICO CITY Europe needs an extra year to work out details of its planned new banking union and a planned January start date will not be possible, Luxembourg Finance Minister Luc Frieden said on Monday.

Under a European Commission proposal, joint supervision of the euro zone's banks is supposed to start January 2013 as a first step towards creating a system where chiefly euro zone countries would eventually jointly back their lenders.

But Frieden said another year was needed to resolve all the outstanding issues, echoing concerns expressed by the head of the European Central Bank - which would be the supervisor - and German officials about the tight timeframe.

"If you are really ambitious in terms of content I think this is work that definitely needs a year's time," he said during a visit to Mexico City, saying January 2014 was a more realistic date for the system to start operating.

"A single supervisory mechanism is by far not enough and even in that aspect there are a lot of things that have to be clarified."

Winning broad support for a quick introduction of the new supervision framework would allow the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to directly inject much-needed capital into banks, such as those in Spain.

But on top of disagreement between euro zone members, Britain is pushing for changes to the proposal which could also lead to delays, potentially harming efforts to help distressed countries and their banks.

Banking union is on the agenda for an EU leaders' meeting on Thursday and Friday, along with a new agreement between international lenders on Greece, which has received two bailouts since 2010 to keep its economy afloat.

Greece is locked in talks with the so-called troika of the EU, the ECB and the International Monetary Fund on a new set of spending cuts and reforms in exchange for the next tranche of loans, worth 31.5 billion euro (25.3 billion pounds), which it needs to avoid bankruptcy.

Frieden said it was hard to say whether Greece needed more money and it was important to first see the troika's progress report, which was expected later this month.

"I wouldn't exclude anything right now," he said, although he added there was "no room" to ask Greece for extra fiscal consolidation efforts until all past promises were implemented.

"I can understand those who say they need more time but I know that it's very difficult to say 'we will give them more money', because where does that money come from? It comes from the other countries who have difficulties themselves," he said.

Frieden said fiscal consolidation was vital to rebuild trust and allow countries to raise funds again in the market even though the trade-off would be slower growth in the short term.

"The return to a more normal rate of growth will take some time, it's certainly not for next year because the fruit of these political actions you will only see in a couple of years," he said.

He also urged EU leaders to quickly fill a vacancy on the ECB's Executive Board, which has been open since the end of May as the European Parliament has objected to the nomination of Luxembourg's Yves Mersch to fill the post.

"In times of crisis I think it would be useful for the ECB to have all its seats filled ... it's time to take a decision," Frieden said, echoing comments by ECB chief Mario Draghi.

The head of the European parliament said on Monday a deal to appoint Mersch could be clinched this week, ending a standoff about the absence of any women policymakers on the ECB board.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Diane Craft)