BERLIN German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday euro zone finance ministers should start talks on debt relief for Greece, warning that further austerity measures would crush the green shoots of its recent economic recovery.

"We must help the country to reduce its debt burden," Gabriel said in a speech in Berlin, adding that the Greek economy was finally growing again and this should not be choked off by additional austerity measures.

"That's why a step must finally be made at today's Eurogroup meeting in Brussels to move towards a situation where Greece doesn't have to fight every year again to get new loans in order to repay old loans," Gabriel said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)