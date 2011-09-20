European countries are warming to the idea that banks in the region need to boost their capital to withstand potential losses from Europe's sovereign debt crisis, IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard said on Tuesday.

If banks needing more capital are unable to raise more on financial markets then public authorities might need to step in, although outright nationalisations are not necessary, Blanchard said.

The International Monetary Fund called for widespread bank recapitalisations in Europe last month but met with stiff resistance from European governments.

However, Blanchard said he noted a clear change of position at a meeting of European Union finance ministers and central bankers at the weekend in Poland.

"The position of most European countries is, yes, we have a problem, capital needs to be put into the banks," he said from Washington in an interview with French news channel France24.

"It seems to me there's been a 180-degree change in a lot of countries."

EU finance ministers agreed on Saturday that European banks must be strengthened in the follow-up to July stress tests as an EU report said a "systemic" crisis in sovereign debt now threatened a new credit crunch.

European banking shares have suffered steep falls in recent weeks over concerns about the sector's exposure to debt issued by Greece, with French banks suffering some of the biggest losses.

French government officials have repeatedly asserted that French banks are well capitalised and that the country's banking system is solid.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Ron Askew)