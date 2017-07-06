Total CEO hopes Britain will remain in the European Union
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
ROME Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday there were no more "brushfires" threatening other banks after the two Veneto-based banks the government wound down last month.
"There are certainly no other brushfires of crisis," he told a radio programme.
Italy last month began winding up two failed lenders in the northern region of Veneto, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, in an intervention the government said was necessary to save the economy of the area.
The deal could cost the state up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI).
(Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Giulia Segreti)
PARIS French authorities on Friday stepped up efforts to attract London banks to Paris after Brexit by pledging to cut labour costs and ensure they do not face tougher regulations than European rivals.
LONDON A meeting on Friday designed to rebuild bridges between Britain's government and corporate leaders over the country's departure from the European Union was "a good first step," people who attended said.