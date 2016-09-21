Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
MILAN Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena opened sharply higher on Wednesday, halting a string of losses that have shrunk the bank's market capitalisation to one ninth of the size of a planned 5 billion euro (4.31 billion pounds) share issue.
Shares in Italy's third-largest lender, which must raise cash to clean up its balance sheet and stave off the risk of being wound down, tracked gains in Italian and European banking stocks.
Monte dei Paschi shares fell for eight sessions in a row, shedding 26 percent of their value, after the unexpected resignation of CEO Fabrizio Viola on Sept. 8 added to uncertainty over the lender's future. New CEO Marco Morelli took over on Tuesday and is now expected to present a revised business plan for the bank in the first half of October.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.