ROME The European Central Bank should discuss with Italy the reasons behind its assessment that Banca Monte dei Paschi had a greater need for capital than previously thought, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

"It is important that the motives for this assessment are shared in discussions in the coming months," Gentiloni told a news conference.

He added he had been surprised on Dec. 25 to receive news that the regulator wanted Monte Paschi to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros (7.5 billion pounds), higher than a previous estimate of 5 billion euros.

