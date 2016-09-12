British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
MILAN The board of ailing Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will meet on Wednesday to appoint a new CEO, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Monday.
The Italian Treasury is the largest shareholder of the Tuscan bank.
Speaking at the pre-recording of a TV programme, the minister said the European Central Bank would discuss Monte dei Paschi at a meeting on Tuesday.
On Sunday a source close to the matter said the ECB had given a preliminary nod to the possible appointment of Marco Morelli, head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy, as CEO.
The bank needs to move quickly to implement an emergency rescue plan which includes a capital increase of up to 5 billion euros (4.2 billion pounds) , and avert the risk of being wound down.
Asked if the cash call would take place before the end of this year, Padoan said it would happen "when the markets are ready to absorb it".
Uncertainty over the outcome of a referendum on constitutional reform to be held in November or December complicates the timing of the capital increase, he added.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.