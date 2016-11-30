A logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen on the ground in Siena, Italy, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito/File Photo

ROME Monte dei Paschi di Siena is still considering the possible inclusion of a 1-billion euro financial instrument in a debt-to-equity swap currently under way, but this is looking "quite difficult" given regulatory and time constraints, the bank's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

In a conference call with bond holders, CFO Francesco Mele said the issue would be discussed at a board meeting on Wednesday and a statement could come later in the day.

He also said that under the plan agreed with the European Central Bank, the bank had to raise 5 billion euros, and there was no accord that would allow it to raise a lower amount.

"The transaction is for 5 billion and it has been approved for 5 billion. There is no other scenario," Mele said.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)