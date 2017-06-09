MILAN Banca Mediolanum (BMED.MI) is open to play its part in helping two ailing Italian lenders provided the country's banking system is involved, the CEO of the asset manager said on Friday.

Italy has so far failed to reach an agreement with the European Commission to bail out Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, two lenders based in the Veneto region.

"If there is a solution shared by the whole banking system, if everyone is on board, we will play our part," said Massimo Doris.

He said, however, the asset manager would not intervene on a voluntary basis and noted no one had contacted him to propose a shared solution.

