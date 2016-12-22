Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
ROME The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.
Parliament on Wednesday authorised the government to borrow up to an extra 20 billion euros ($20.9 billion) to prop up failing banks, starting with the Tuscan lender that for years has been at the forefront of Italy's banking woes.
Monte dei Paschi said on Thursday it had raised less than half of the 5 billion euros of fresh capital that it needs by the end of the year to avoid being wound down by European authorities.($1 = 0.9578 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Crispian Balmer, editing by Valentina Za)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.