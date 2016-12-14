Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
ROME Italy's market watchdog Consob is examining the additional information it requested Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.M to provide in relation to its plan to reopen a debt-to-equity conversion offer, a Consob source said on Wednesday.
In a last-ditch attempt to raise privately the 5 billion euros (4.19 billion pounds) it needs by year-end to stay in business, Monte dei Paschi has proposed reopening the swap to target retail bondholders who could not take up the initial offer as it was deemed too risky for them.
Monte dei Paschi's board meets later on Wednesday over the bank's rescue plan though its chances of success are looking increasingly slim and a state bailout looms. Consob is expected to rule quickly over the request.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Paola Arosio)
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
LONDON/MILAN European shares held around one-year highs on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.