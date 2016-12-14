A man makes a phone call near the entrance of the Monte dei Paschi bank headquarters in downtown Siena November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

MILAN/ROME Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) could reopen a debt-to-equity swap offer on Thursday if its board on Wednesday opts to push ahead with a do-or-die attempt to raise 5 billion euros (4.19 billion pound) this year, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Provided market regulator Consob gives it a green light, the Tuscan bank would launch the new conversion offer on Thursday afternoon and let it run until Dec. 23.

The bank would also launch a private placement of newly issued shares next week, the sources said, in a last attempt to avoid a looming state rescue.

