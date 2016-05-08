The new German commemorative five euro coin ''Planet Erde'' (''Planet Earth'') with a blue polymer ring, is displayed in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

ROME The euro zone is tying itself in knots over whether to limit banks' holdings of their own governments' bonds or to make them set aside more capital against home sovereign risk.

Germany, the bloc's dominant power, has made such "risk reduction" measures, as it calls them, a prior condition before it will accept any further "risk sharing" in Europe's banking union through a common deposit insurance scheme.

The German demands have blocked progress on other steps to strengthen the euro zone, causing sharp divisions among European finance ministers and splitting European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers along north-south lines.

At the height of the euro zone debt crisis in 2012, European Union leaders agreed to create a banking union with the ECB as single supervisor with the aim of breaking the so-called "doom loop" between over-indebted sovereigns and over-extended banks.

Yet policymakers, public debt managers, market practitioners and economists who spoke at an off-the-record conference last week said the German plan could do more harm than good, potentially triggering a bond market sell-off, raising costs for banks and weakening an important buffer against economic shocks.

TIGHTER RULES

Capping or risk-weighting banks' sovereign holdings could destabilise a bond market rendered more fragile by near-zero interest rates, a decline in the number of primary dealers, less liquidity and the growth of high-frequency automated trading.

Sovereign bonds have long been treated as a "risk free" asset that banks can hold in their core capital and present as collateral to obtain funds from the central bank. They are exempt from caps on holdings of private and corporate debt.

The global Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is now reviewing the question of capital requirements for sovereign risk, partly in the light of Greece's 2011 default and debt restructuring, and is likely to increase them.

Yet evidence suggests attempts to break the bank-sovereign link which amplified the euro zone's 2010-12 debt crisis, could harm convalescing southern European countries and their lenders.

In hindsight, one lesson of the euro zone crisis is that the countries most dependent on foreign investors suffered massive cross-border capital outflows and fared worse than those, such as Italy, whose bonds were held by domestic institutions.

When foreign buyers of Greek, Irish, Portuguese and Spanish bonds fled, the euro zone had to bail out those governments or their banks.

SHOCK ABSORBERS

The ECB board member responsible for bank regulation, Germany's Sabine Lautenschlaeger, wants banks to be made to set aside more capital against home country bonds, with the charge rising in proportion to their exposure to the sovereign.

Yet Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco, a member of the ECB's governing council, fears the proposed remedy for the bank-sovereign nexus may be more dangerous than the disease.

"The imposition of risk weights or, worse, tight concentration limits could be particularly disruptive for banks' ability to act as shock absorbers in the event of sovereign stress," Visco said in remarks issued by the Bank of Italy.

"My personal view is that the potential benefits of a reform are uncertain, while the potential costs could be sizeable."

Bankers say they already face tougher capital requirements for holding riskier sovereign bonds due to the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests of banks regulated by its Single Supervisory Mechanism. Leverage limits soon to be introduced will cover all assets, including sovereigns.

Governments' issuance of new debt is falling due to the EU's budget deficit limits and rules mandating a gradual reduction in public debt, even if these are more honoured in the breach than in the observance.

The ECB's massive purchases of government bonds as part of its quantitative easing programme designed to revive inflation and stimulate the economy has enabled many banks to reduce their sovereign exposures anyway.

And the EU's bank recovery and resolution directive, which came into force this year, is meant to reduce the risk of a bank failure to the taxpayer by making shareholders, bondholders and big depositors liable for losses before any state bailout.

Government debt managers say domestic banks act as a shock absorber by buying government bonds in times of fiscal stress and selling them when financial conditions ease.

Any new rules restricting or penalising their holdings could prompt a sell-off that would aggravate market conditions, even if the change were phased in over an extended transition period.

Some bankers and debt managers question whether it would be worth paying such a high political price to achieve common euro zone deposit insurance.

Furthermore, there is a strong suspicion that conservative German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, engaged in a war of words with the ECB over the impact of its low interest rates on German savers, may be using the issue to prevent progress on euro zone integration before next year's general election.

Common euro zone deposit insurance is unpopular in Germany because of a belief that virtuous German savers could be forced to bail out depositors in weak Greek or Italian banks.

"This is a way of keeping everything on hold until after 2017," said one central banker concerned at the prospect of no progress in strengthening the euro zone until after the French and German elections next year.

(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)