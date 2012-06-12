Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
MONTREAL It will be much tougher for Greece to go it alone than to work in partnership with Europe, the European commissioner in charge of financial regulation, Michel Barnier, said on Monday.
"I am convinced that to confront the difficulties alone will be much more harsh and much more difficult than to do it in solidarity and...with discipline," Barnier told a financial conference.
He said the funding package that was provided for Spain on Saturday showed that discipline along with solidarity were beginning to work well.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON Buyout firm Blackstone Group and insurer Prudential are the preferred bidders for about 12.5 billion pounds in mortgages made by failed British lender Bradford & Bingley, a person with knowledge of the matter said.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.