BASEL, Switzerland The euro will survive its toughest crisis to date even without a last minute central bank rescue, the economic adviser of the Bank for International Settlements said on Monday, counting on Europe's commitment to its single currency.

BIS economist Stephen Cecchetti told Reuters in an interview that a further interest rate cut by the European Central Bank - which some analysts expect to come already next month - would have, at best, limited impact.

Cecchetti told Reuters in an interview that a pan-euro zone banking union - for which plans will be discussed at an EU summit on June 28-29 - was the first step towards a closer political and fiscal integration, which was crucial for the currency's survival, expressing confidence that policymakers would agree on needed reforms.

"In ten years from now, I'm sure that there will be a euro," said Cecchetti, sitting in his office on the sixth floor at the BIS headquarters in Basel.

"It is very hard to know how it will be there, but it will be there, that's what I'm sure of," he said, adding that it was possible that by then the euro zone would consist of a different set of member states.

Years of overspending and delayed reforms in some euro zone member states have plunged the currency union into its deepest crisis since its creation and Greece's election earlier this month raised questions about the future of the currency union.

At the summit, EU leaders plan to hammer out a roadmap towards a cross-border banking union, closer fiscal integration and the possibility of a debt redemption fund to tackle the two and a half year crisis head on.

"The commitment of Europe to the euro is sufficient," said Cecchetti. On the wall behind his desk hangs a sheet of paper with a big, black dot in the middle, on which it says: "For euro crisis relief: bang your head here".

As an American living in Switzerland, Cecchetti said, he would not want to comment on the particular political steps that were needed next.

He said the euro's role as a reserve currency would strengthen again. "Financial markets used to love the euro. Their love for the euro will come back," he said.

WRONG LESSONS

The BIS, the central bank of central banks, stressed in its annual report on Sunday that monetary policy was reaching its limits and that more central bank stimulus would come a the risk of weakening its credibility.

Cecchetti said he was very concerned that people had misconstrued central banks' intervention after the Lehman collapse in 2008, which kept the global economy from falling into depression.

"I'm very worried that people have drawn the wrong lesson from this. The lesson to draw from this is not that the central bank can always come to the rescue," he said.

The European Central Bank is due to meet on Thursday next week to decide on the euro zone's interest rate and after leaving it unchanged at a record low of 1.0 percent in June, economists now increasingly expect the ECB to act, especially as the economic outlook is darkening.

Cecchetti, however, said lowering interests further would not make a big difference, as interest rates, especially the rate that the ECB pays banks for overnight deposits, were already very low. The ECB deposit rate stands at 0.25 percent.

"I'm not sure what you would accomplish," he said.

He said further stimulus would also make an exit from the central banks' support measures more difficult as political pressure would rise to keep such policies in place.

Technically, however, he said that an exit from the central banks' emergency support measures was not a problem and could be done quickly if and when the time was right, for example by raising interest rates in a first step.

"As a technical matter, I see the exit being something you can put in place quickly and as soon as you think that it is necessary without any technical obstacles," he said.

"Maybe I'm not sufficiently nervous about this."

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Andreas Framke; editing by Ron Askew)