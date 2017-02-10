Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
LONDON Greece's borrowing costs fell sharply on Friday as signs emerged that the country's main creditors have agreed a common stance on bailout talks.
Two-year Greek government bond yields in fell more than 100 basis points to 8.81 pct GR2YT=RR, moving further away from seven-month highs above 10 percent hit on Thursday as worries about the future of Greece resurfaced.
Euro zone lenders and the International Monetary Fund have agreed between themselves to present a common stance to Greece later on Friday in talks on reforms and the fiscal path Athens must take, euro zone officials said, bringing some relief to markets.
"There seems to be a high degree of will to put this issue to bed prior to elections in the euro zone," said Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.