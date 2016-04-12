LONDON Euro zone governments' drive to push back the expiry date of their debts stepped up a gear on Tuesday, as France sold 20- and 50-year bonds to lock in ECB-depressed borrowing costs.

The European Central Bank's bond-buying programme, expanded in March to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion, has pushed short-term yields into negative territory and has brought longer-term yields closer to zero.

The top-rated countries in the euro zone have a choice between effectively being paid to borrow for up to five years or paying a meagre interest rate to borrow for 10 years or more.

But extending the debt's average maturity allows a sovereign to reduce refinancing pressure and boost investor confidence in its ability to service its obligations.

"Governments are aware that the negative yield environment will not persist," ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said. "They try to spread the refinancing risk and if ultra-long yields are so low ... then why not issue?"

"You can argue that long-term yields can go even lower. But come on, how low can they go? If they can lock in long-term financing at these levels, who can blame them?"

France on Tuesday priced a bond expiring in 2066, which is six years longer than its previous longest-dated bond, at only 18 basis points over the yield on its 2060 bond, IFR reports.

Two weeks ago, Ireland issued its first 100-year debt at an yield of 2.35 percent, which was a tad more than it paid to borrow over three month in 2012 on its return to the market after a two-year hiatus at the height of the crisis.

Last year, Belgium sold 50 million euros in 100-year debt.

Yield-starved pension funds and insurers are the main investors in bonds with ultra-long maturities. They tend to buy and hold so they are attracted by the yield premium over shorter-term debt and are not put off by the risk of a sudden sell-off if the economic outlook improves and the ECB stops buying bonds.

Japanese investors are traditional buyers of French bonds, attracted by the high ratings and yield pick-up over Germany.

SMALL STEPS

Given euro zone countries' big debts, it will take a long time to see a fundamental improvement in debt structure, despite increased volumes of long-dated issuance in recent years.

The average maturity of France's debt stood at 7 years and 66 days at the end of February, compared with 7 years and 5 days at the end of 2013, data from the country's debt agency showed.

In Italy, the average maturity was 6.49 years at the end of February, recovering from a low of 6.38 years at the end of 2014, but still off 2010 highs of 7.20 years. In Spain it was 6.55 years in March, up from 2013 lows of 6.20 years, but off 2007 highs of 6.85 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Netherlands sold 875 million euros of 30-year bonds. Germany sold 368 million euros of 30-year inflation-linked bonds.

Some investors will use the debt sales as an opportunity to switch from German debt into slightly higher-yielding Dutch and French bonds, which are also relatively safe. This called a halt on German 10-year Bund yields' push towards zero.

"The French syndication announcement came a bit by surprise," said Nordea chief fixed income analyst Jan von Gerich. "Supply is the driver now ... but the big picture has not changed and we will go towards zero in the 10-year (Bund)."

German 10-year yields were up 3 basis points on the day at 0.15 percent, having hit a one-year low of 0.075 percent on Monday and a record low of 0.05 percent last April.

Thirty-year German bond yields rose to 0.86 percent, up 6 basis points, in line with their Dutch and French peers.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Alison Williams)