LONDON Italy is not expecting a prolonged fallout in bond markets if Britain decides to leave the European Union in a vote on Thursday, the head of its debt agency said on Tuesday.

The UK is the world's fifth biggest economy and a vote to leave is seen as a risk for other countries on the continent, especially in highly-indebted southern Europe where anti-EU movements have also gained traction.

"We expect some volatility and some widening of spreads, and possibly some increases of yield, but we don't believe it will last for a very long time," Maria Cannata told investors at a conference in London.

Cannata also said any vote to leave would not have any impact on the country's upcoming auction plans

