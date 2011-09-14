STRASBOURG, France If the euro zone were to collapse, it is doubtful the European Union would survive, Poland's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Asked about the potential impact of a default by Greece or the country being forced out of the 17-country single currency area, Jacek Rostowski told a news conference such an event could have cataclysmic repercussions.

"If the euro zone were to collapse or to disappear, then the European Union itself might not survive, that is possible," said Rostowski, who chairs meeting of EU finance ministers as Poland holds the rotating presidency of the EU until the end of 2011.