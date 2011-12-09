LONDON Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said Britain had made reasonable demands at the European Union summit and that the coalition government was united on the issue.

Clegg's Liberal Democrats are pro-Europe, while their larger Conservative partners are home to a large number of eurosceptics.

"The demands Britain made for safeguards, on which the Coalition Government was united, were modest and reasonable. They were safeguards for the single market, not just the UK," he said in a statement.

"There were no demands of repatriation of powers from the EU to Britain and no demands for a unilateral carve-out of UK financial services," he added after Britain blocked proposed EU Treaty changes.

