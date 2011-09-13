LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday euro zone countries had not done enough to deal with Europe's debt crisis as international concern grew over the turmoil in the single currency zone.

Asked if he was critical of the German and French governments for not standing behind weaker members of the euro zone, Cameron said: "I think what's happened so far is a number of steps have been taken in the euro zone, but so far not enough has been done to get ahead of the curve, to get ahead of the concern.

"That's what now needs to happen," he told ITV News.

