LONDON The euro zone is at risk of a credit crunch as banks are cutting their exposure to troubled economies, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on Monday.

Answering questions from a parliamentary committee, King said deleveraging was being seen at British banks but was more marked among their European counterparts.

"I don't think it's as bad here as it is in the euro area economy, where I would say the view amongst my peers is that already in the euro area economy the deleveraging of euro area banks is leading to early signs of a credit crunch, with concerns that it will get worse," King said.

Risks to banks had increased over the last quarter and there was no room for complacency about their ability to withstand shocks from the euro zone, the governor told the committee.

"So I think there are many things that could happen if developments in the euro area get worse and I honestly don't think it makes much sense to pretend that we know precisely know how this will play out," he said.

"What we have to do is to be ready and prepared with contingency plans and to make sure that, as far as possible, that our banking system is as robust as possible to withstand whatever shocks that may come from the euro area from whichever sort or origin they come from."

