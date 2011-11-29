LONDON A collapse of the euro or a prolonged recession in the euro zone would do "profound damage" to hopes for growth in Britain, Britain's Europe Minister David Lidington said on Tuesday.

Asked during a parliamentary debate whether an orderly withdrawal of some countries from the euro would be preferable to the current euro zone crisis, Lidington said the idea that the euro zone "can be somehow dismantled in an orderly manner is rather far-fetched."

"The collapse of the euro, a prolonged recession in the euro (zone), would do profound damage to hopes for growth and for job creation in the United Kingdom. It is our largest single trading partner," he said.

