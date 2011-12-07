FTSE steadies as stronger miners offset weaker oils
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, with a drop in energy stocks on the back of weaker oil prices offsetting a mining sector rally.
LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain would seek to wrest back greater control of its financial services industry from Europe as a result of any changes to the way the European Union operates.
"It's absolutely vital that we safeguard it (financial services industry), Cameron told parliament.
"We do see it under continued regulatory attack from Brussels and I think there is an opportunity, particularly if there is a treaty at 27, to ensure some safeguards not just for that industry but to give us greater power and control in terms of regulation here in this House of Commons," he told parliament.
(Reporting by Keith Weir, Editing by Matt Falloon)
LONDON Britain's top share index steadied on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, with a drop in energy stocks on the back of weaker oil prices offsetting a mining sector rally.
LONDON British business investment is likely to remain very weak in the near term after June's Brexit referendum before later picking up, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Wednesday.
LONDON GlaxoSmithKline quarterly sales and profits beat expectations, buoyed by a weak pound, but the drugmaker warned earnings stripping out currencies could slip in 2017 if generic copies of its lung drug Advair arrive in the United States.