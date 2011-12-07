LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday Britain would seek to wrest back greater control of its financial services industry from Europe as a result of any changes to the way the European Union operates.

"It's absolutely vital that we safeguard it (financial services industry), Cameron told parliament.

"We do see it under continued regulatory attack from Brussels and I think there is an opportunity, particularly if there is a treaty at 27, to ensure some safeguards not just for that industry but to give us greater power and control in terms of regulation here in this House of Commons," he told parliament.

