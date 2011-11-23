The European Commission proposed on Wednesday new, intrusive laws to make sure budgets of euro zone countries do not break EU rules and that their borrowing falls, which could lead to joint debt issuance in the future.

Following are comments from the Commission on its plans:

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JOSE MANUEL BARROSO ON BUDGET PROPOSALS:

"Under the new rules, the Commission will have greater surveillance powers, so that we do not face again the situation where failing in one country endangers the stability of the euro area as a whole.

"National budgets will of course be prepared by governments and voted on by national parliaments. Parliaments will of course have the final say.

"The difference with the current system is that the Commission will have the right to issue an opinion and may request changes. National parliaments will for the first time have the full information on all other countries in the euro area."

ON JOINTLY ISSUED EURO BONDS

"Let me repeat what I have said a number of times -- stability bonds will not solve our immediate problems and cannot replace the reforms that are needed in countries currently under pressure.

"But it is also important to show to public opinion and to international investors that we are serious about stronger governance in the euro area, both in discipline and in convergence, and stability bonds are exactly an example of that.

"An example of reinforced governance, of a strong will to live together in the euro area, and a good example of discipline and convergence."