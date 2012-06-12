FRANKFURT Athens must stick to austerity measures agreed under its bailout progamme to qualify for further help, a Bundesbank board member said on Tuesday, warning Greeks that Europe could cut their lifeline if they snub the aid plan's terms in Sunday's election.

Enraged with mainstream parties that have imposed the harsh cuts prescribed in the 130 billion euro rescue deal from international lenders, Greeks strongly backed smaller parties in an inconclusive election on May 6, putting the radical left into second place.

"The country needs to stick to the agreed austerity and structural reform measures - no ifs, no buts," German central bank board member Andreas Dombret said, according to the text of a speech to be delivered in London.

"There is no basis for external aid without the agreed reform program," he added. "There can be no exception for Greece in this regard, as this would inevitably undermine the balance of give-and-take in other program countries, too."

Dombret added that the European Central Bank's monetary policy could not "extinguish the fire" of the euro zone crisis.

"Addressing the sovereign debt crisis is and remains, first and foremost, a fiscal policy task," he said, adding that the ECB's monetary policy was "rather accommodative" thanks partly to non-standard measures such as long-term liquidity provision.

"Over the medium to long term, continued provision of ample liquidity might, through various channels, de-anchor inflation expectations, which would translate into higher inflation risks," Dombret said. "It could also pave the way for new asset bubbles, thereby sowing the seeds of the next crisis."

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by John Stonestreet)