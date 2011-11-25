BERLIN Bundesbank President and ECB policymaker Jens Weidmann believes core Europe is not at danger from the euro zone debt crisis and is optimistic Italy can cope with bond yields currently over 7 percent, he told a German newspaper an interview.

"Neither France nor Austria are wobbling and their interest rates aren't unusually high against historical levels," said Weidmann, a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, in a preview of comments to be published in Saturday's Berliner Zeitung.

"German government bonds will be sought after by the markets as ever, because Germany has a convincing stability policy," he said, advising against "over-interpreting" Wednesday's bond auction which saw the lowest demand since the birth of the euro.

Weidmann said it was wrong to portray Italy as being on the edge of bankruptcy, saying that "as soon as 10-year bond yields go up somewhere, people predict the end of the world."

He was "optimistic that Italian can cope with rates over 7 percent for a while."

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)