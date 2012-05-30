BRUSSELS Euro zone economic sentiment fell by more than expected in May to its lowest level in nearly three years, strengthening the view that the single currency bloc's economy will contract in the second quarter.

The European Commission's economic sentiment index slipped by 2.3 points in the 17-nation euro zone to 90.6, lower than the 92.0 point average forecast in a Reuters poll of 33 economists.

It was the index's second consecutive monthly decline and its lowest since October 2009, also nearly matching the level recorded in September 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed.

Economists said the index was not in territory that would reflect a recession.

"It shows the escalation of the sovereign debt crisis is having real effects on the economy," said ABN AMRO's Nick Kounis.

The euro zone economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, but surprised with zero growth in the first three months of 2012. Economists believe it is likely to contract by between 0.2 and 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

Unlike previous months, there was no core versus periphery split. Sentiment fell in every euro zone country except Austria and Malta. There was no data for Ireland.

"It is notable that economic sentiment deteriorated in the vast majority of euro zone countries in May, including Germany. And there was yet further deterioration in Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal," said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS Global Insight.

LOWER INFLATION EXPECTED

For the single currency area as a whole, the mood was worse for all business sectors - industry, services, retail and construction.

Consumer sentiment picked up, with less gloom regarding the outlook for the economy as a whole and for the labour market, households' financial situations and their prospects of making major purchases in the next year.

However, consumers became more pessimistic in Cyprus, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Spain.

On a brighter note, selling price expectations decreased significantly in all sectors and consumer inflation expectations dropped to a 16-month low. Recent hard data confirms this trend.

Inflation in Germany and Spain dropped below 2 percent this month and in Belgium fell below 3 percent for the first time in a year and a half.

The figures could give the European Central Bank more space to lower interest rates.

"Pressure will increase on the ECB to react to do more," said Christoph Weil of Commerzbank. "For the moment I think they will see what will happen in the next few months."

The Commission's business climate indicator for the euro area also fell in May, by 0.26 points to -0.77, worse than the Reuters poll average forecast of -0.66 and its lowest level since December 2009.

The report said the decline was due to a more negative assessment of all components - past and future production, order books, export order books and stocks of finished goods.

(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Catherine Evans)