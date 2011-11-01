LONDON Any European expectations of a "red knight" riding to the rescue of the euro zone are "sorely misplaced", a former member of China's central bank monetary policy committee wrote in an op ed piece in the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Yu Yongding said China was willing and able to help and would be "happy to invest in EFSF bonds in a measured way, as it has already done. If a eurobond should emerge, China should also invest."

But he said: "For Beijing, financial decisions should be based on financial considerations. Do not blame it if China's help is short of your expectations. China has never claimed it can save you from the debt dragon - and, on its own, it will not."

Efforts to coax China into throwing the euro zone a lifeline will dominate this week's G20 Summit in Cannes, France.

The head of Europe's rescue fund sought to entice China on Saturday to invest in the facility by saying investors may be protected against a fifth of initial losses and that bonds could eventually be sold in yuan if Beijing desired.

Klaus Regling was in China to persuade Beijing to stump up money and help the euro zone beat its two-year debt crisis. He said the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) may invest in a special purpose vehicle and absorb the first 20 percent of losses.

Though China has expressed confidence that Europe can survive its crisis, it has made no public offer to buy more European government debt.

"Since the beginning of Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Beijing has repeatedly expressed its wish to offer 'a helping hand' to Europe," the former adviser to China's central bank said.

"Euro zone countries, however, have to understand that they will have to save themselves. Expectations of a 'red knight' riding to the rescue are sorely misplaced."

An English-language commentary on the state-run news agency Xinhua on Sunday used similar language, saying: "China can neither take up the role as a saviour to the Europeans, nor provide a 'cure' for the European malaise."

Yu said the safety of European sovereign bonds was key, "which means that an ironclad guarantee and the involvement of the International Monetary Fund are necessary".

He said bailing out EU countries with Chinese money was hard for the Chinese people to accept. "The Chinese people will ask: if Germans do not want to contribute more money, why should China bother?"

Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said on Sunday Europe did not need China to solve its crisis and any investment would not involve political concessions from Europe.

Yu wrote in the FT there were indirect ways Beijing could help, such as giving European companies greater access to Chinese markets "which, of course, needs to be reciprocated" or its sovereign wealth funds could buy shares in solid European non-financial and financial companies.

Yu was quoted as telling the paper last week European countries must show that they have the political will and the support of voters to push through reforms. Yu's views may not represent those of policymakers.

(Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)