Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
HAMBURG, Germany European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday it would be a good idea to have a European Monetary Commissioner with special rights, backing an idea from Germany's finance minister for a leap forward in European integration.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble last week said the bloc needs a commissioner with power over member nations' budgets and reform of European Parliament decision-making.
(Jan Schwartz, writing by Paul Carrel)
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.