A customer pushes a shopping trolley at the gift toys section at Carrefour Planet supermarket in Nice Lingostiere November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence nudged higher in May, figures released on Tuesday showed, though inflation and unemployment continued to temper improvements in sentiment.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale rose to -19.3 in May. That compared to a revised -19.9 in April, for which the Commission had previously reported a figure of -19.8.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment also improved, to -19.4 from -20.2.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and record joblessness.

EU leaders want to encourage economic growth and employment after two years of crisis and austerity.

But the Commission has forecast an economic contraction of 0.3 percent in the euro zone this year.

(Reporting by Rex Merrifield; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)