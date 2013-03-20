BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence improved marginally in March from last month, figures released on Wednesday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate euro zone consumer morale was -23.5, a fraction up from -23.6 in February.

A Reuters poll of economists had expected a rise to -23.3.

Making up over half of euro zone economic output, consumer spending has remained constrained as Europe's debt crisis limits household incomes, slowing economic recovery.

In the wider 27-member European Union, March consumer sentiment was unchanged from the last month at -21.6.

For European Commission data click on:

here

(Reporting By Ethan Bilby; editing by Rex Merrifield)