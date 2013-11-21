BRUSSELS Consumer morale in the euro zone worsened unexpectedly in November, the European Commission said on Thursday, the latest data to highlight the bloc's faltering economic recovery.

Confidence in the 17 countries using the euro weakened to -15.4 points, ending a run of gains that began in late 2012, when the bloc first began to show signs of life after twin banking and public debt crises nearly broke it apart.

Economists polled by Reuters expected consumer confidence to improve to -14.0 points in November after gaining ground to -14.5 points in October and after -14.9 points in September.

In the wider European Union, confidence also worsened to -12.4 points after -11.7 in October.

The data came hours after business surveys showed that companies in the euro zone grew at a slower pace, and activity contracted in France, the euro zone's second largest economy.

Markit's Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which combines manufacturing and services data and is seen as a good guide to growth, slipped to 51.5 from 51.9 last month, undershooting all forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The euro zone pulled out of recession in the second quarter on stronger German and French growth with a modest 0.3 percent growth quarter-on-quarter, but only grew at a 0.1 percent rate in the third quarter, data showed this month.

Euro zone economic output is set to grow just 1 percent next year after contracting 0.4 percent in all of 2013, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said this week.

