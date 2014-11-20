Shoppers carry bags as they walk along Oxford Street in central London July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence defied market expectations of improvement and fell in November, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries using the euro fell to -11.6 this month from -11.1 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -10.7.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)