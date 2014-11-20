FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence defied market expectations of improvement and fell in November, a flash estimate from the European Commission showed on Thursday.
The Commission said that consumer confidence in the 18 countries using the euro fell to -11.6 this month from -11.1 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -10.7.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.