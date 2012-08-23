BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence fell more than expected in August from July, a European Commission estimate released on Thursday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale was at -24.6 in August, down from a revised -21.5 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected August confidence to be -21.75.

In the wider 27-member European Union, consumer sentiment was down to -22.6 in August from -20.2 in July.

Consumer spending makes up more than half of euro zone economic output, but households have been squeezed by wage cuts, government spending freezes and joblessness.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski. Editing By Sebastian Moffett)